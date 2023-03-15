Miller scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged five hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Miller filled the stat sheet in this contest. He set up Phil Di Giuseppe on the opening tally before scoring the last goal himself. Miller has four multi-point efforts through six games in March, and he's at 25 tallies, 62 points, 182 shots, 147 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 65 contests overall.