Miller scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Andrew Mangiapane got the Flames on the board late in the second period, but Miller took the wind out of their sails with his goal 15 seconds later. After another 37 seconds, Miller set up Nate Schmidt for the Canucks' fourth goal. The 27-year-old Miller looks to be back in form with three points in his last two outings. The forward has four goals, 12 helpers, 30 shots, 44 hits and a minus-1 rating in 17 contests this year.