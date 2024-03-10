Miller scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Miller opened the scoring at 2:05 of the first period. The 30-year-old saw an eight-game point streak end versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, but he avoided a third instance of going multiple games without a point by scoring early. The center has matched his career-best goal total from each of the last two seasons with 32, and he's up to 85 points, 152 shots on net, 179 hits, 50 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 66 contests in a standout season.