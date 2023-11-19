Miller scored a goal on three shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Miller opened the scoring at 5:34 of the first period. The 30-year-old is riding a seven-game point streak, with five goals and seven assists in that span. The center is up to 11 tallies, 28 points, 41 shots on net, 39 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 18 contests overall. Miller remains a key part of the Canucks' high-scoring offense, particularly on the top power-play unit, where he's earned 13 points already.