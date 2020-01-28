Canucks' J.T. Miller: Paces offense with pair of goals
Miller scored twice and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Miller's goals came 8:56 apart in the second period, putting the Canucks ahead for good. The bye week didn't slow Miller down at all -- he now has four goals and four assists in his last six outings. The 26-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 48 points, 123 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 50 games.
