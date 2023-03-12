Miller scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, logged five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Miller was involved in the Canucks' first two goals. The 29-year-old has three multi-point efforts through five games in March, and each of those productive outings has included a shorthanded goal. The 29-year-old has scored 13 of his 24 goals this year on special teams -- nine on the power play and four more shorthanded. He's up to 60 points, 179 shots on net, 142 hits and a minus-11 rating through 64 contests.