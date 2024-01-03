Miller scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Miller's points came 55 seconds apart late in the first period as the Canucks stormed out to a 5-0 lead. The 30-year-old had gone eight games without a goal, his worst drought of the season, but he had eight assists in that span. He's also had just one multi-game point drought all campaign. Miller is up to 16 tallies, 50 points (22 on the power play), 82 shots on net, 80 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 37 appearances.