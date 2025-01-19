Miller recorded two power-play assists, logged two PIM and won 18 of 23 faceoffs in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

This performance ended a five-game point drought for Miller. There was some doubt as to if the 31-year-old would suit up Saturday -- Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reported earlier in the day that trade talk involving Miller has ramped up, though the forward has yet to be asked to waive his no-movement clause. Miller is up to eight goals, 23 assists, 68 shots on net, 78 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances. The Canucks' middling season has had an impact on Miller's production, so it's possible he'd benefit from a change of scenery if a good trade fit is found.