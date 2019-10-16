Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pair of power-play tallies
Miller scored two power-play goals on four shots and had two PIM in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Miller scored the final two goals in this one, deflecting an Alexander Edler point shot in the second period and firing home a wrist shot from the slot in the third period. The 26-year-old, acquired from the Lightning in July, has been a terrific addition for the Canucks, with three goals and four assists in his first five games. Miller hasn't topped 13 goals since 2016-17, but his fast start this year demands attention.
