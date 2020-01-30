Canucks' J.T. Miller: Passes 30-assist mark

Miller recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Miller set up goals by Tyler Myers and Brandon Sutter in the third period. The 26-year-old winger has four markers and six helpers in his last seven games. For the year, Miller is at 50 points, 124 shots on goal and 82 hits through 51 contests, easily a career-best pace. He's just eight points shy of matching his high mark from 2017-18.