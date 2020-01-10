Canucks' J.T. Miller: Penalty outburst

Miller was tagged with 14 PIM during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

Miller had just 20 PIM through 43 contests prior to Thursday's tilt. He's been having an excellent season with Vancouver, posting 40 points in 44 appearances. He is in the midst of a three-game point drought though, so perhaps that factored in to his frustration and penalty troubles Thursday night. Penalties aren't great for Miller or the team, but would be a nice bonus if your league counts PIM.