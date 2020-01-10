Canucks' J.T. Miller: Penalty outburst
Miller was tagged with 14 PIM during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.
Miller had just 20 PIM through 43 contests prior to Thursday's tilt. He's been having an excellent season with Vancouver, posting 40 points in 44 appearances. He is in the midst of a three-game point drought though, so perhaps that factored in to his frustration and penalty troubles Thursday night. Penalties aren't great for Miller or the team, but would be a nice bonus if your league counts PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.