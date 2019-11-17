Play

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Picks up helper

Miller had an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Miller reached the 20-point mark with an assist on Alexander Edler's third-period tally. The 26-year-old forward has contributed 37 hits and 51 shots on goal in 21 games this season, making him a well-rounded player for fantasy owners.

