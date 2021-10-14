Miller recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Miller earned the secondary helper on Quinn Hughes' game-tying goal at 17:11 of the third period. Despite a strong 46 points in 53 games last season, Miller seems to go under the radar a bit among the Canucks' star-studded top six. The 28-year-old can play either center or wing, and he should get back over the century mark in hits with a full 82-game season ahead. Combined with solid scoring talent and a role on the top power-play unit, Miller makes for a well-rounded option in fantasy.