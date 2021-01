Miller recorded three assists and two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Miller recorded helpers on both of Bo Horvat's power-play goals as well as an even-strength tally from Brock Boeser that tied the game at 5-5. The 27-year-old Miller has provided four assists and three hits in two games since he returned from COVID-19 protocols. Firmly planted in a top-line role, the winger can be trusted to produce more often than not when he's in the lineup.