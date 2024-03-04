Miller logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Miller has six goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. He helped out on a Conor Garland tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Miller is the Canucks' leading scorer with 83 points over 63 outings this season, one point better than he had last year. He's added 146 shots on net, 169 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-27 rating as a consistent part of the top six.