Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pops off with four points
Miller scored a goal and posted a trio of assists with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.
Miller's four-point performance led the way in a thorough drubbing over the Canucks' division rivals. The winger now has five points and five shots through three games this season.
