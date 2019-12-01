Canucks' J.T. Miller: Posts shorthanded helper

Miller recorded a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Miller set up Tanner Pearson for the tally at 13:32 of the first period, which gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead at the time. Miller has four goals and three helpers in his last five games, including four power-play points and one while shorthanded. He's got 27 points in as many games with 65 shots on goal and 43 hits this season.