Miller scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Miller's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2, but the Canucks didn't score after that. The 30-year-old has scored in three straight outings and has seven goals and seven assists during his nine-game point streak. Miller is up to 13 tallies, 30 points, 45 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 20 contests. He's been among the most all-around productive players in fantasy, rewarding fantasy managers who invested in him with an early-round pick.