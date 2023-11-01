Miller scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added six PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

A third penalty midway through the second period saw head coach Rick Tocchet show some tough love to Miller, who was benched to close out the middle frame. Miller responded almost immediately in the third, scoring 4:11 into that period to give the Canucks a two-goal cushion. The 30-year-old forward is capable of scoring a lot, but he also walks a fine line with his playing time. He's at five goals, 13 points, 20 shots on net, 26 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating through nine outings this season.