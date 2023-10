Miller had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He hammered in a rebound at 18:11 of the third to cut the score to 4-3, but the Canucks couldn't knot things up. Miller has two goals, four assists, 16 hits, 10 shots and 47 face-off wins (52.2) in his first four games. He's coming off two consecutive 32-goal seasons and has 181 points in the same span. Miller is on track to deliver similar numbers again.