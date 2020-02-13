Canucks' J.T. Miller: Produces helper in win

Miller posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Miller joined Elias Pettersson at the top of the Canucks' scoring charts -- both players have 57 points this season. In his last seven games, Miller has three goals and four helpers. He's added 134 shots, 98 hits and 43 PIM in 58 contests, and he's one point shy of matching his career high from 2017-18. With the 26-year-old showing great consistency throughout the campaign, it's safe to say he'll set a new personal best in the near future.