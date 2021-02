Miller posted two assists, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Miller had the secondary helper on both of Elias Pettersson's goals Sunday, the latter of which came on the power play. The 27-year-old Miller has enjoyed his top-line role in 2020-21 with four goals, 14 helpers, 34 shots on net and 50 hits through 19 contests. Nine of his 18 points have come with the man advantage.