Miller had a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Miller set up Brock Boeser for the opening tally 5:30 into the game. The 27-year-old Miller is up to two goals, seven assists, 24 hits and 10 shots on goal through seven appearances this season. As long as he's in a top-six role, the Ohio native appears set to produce well both on the scoresheet and with physicality.