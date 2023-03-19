Miller recorded a pair of assists and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

One of Miller's helpers came on the power play. The 30-year-old has been all or nothing in March with five multi-point efforts and three scoreless games. He's up to 64 points (25 on the power play), 186 shots on net, 153 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 67 outings overall.