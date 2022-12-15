Miller notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Miller helped out on Bo Horvat's goal early in the first period. While Miller has now gone eight games without a goal, he has six assists in that span. The 29-year-old forward has 11 tallies, 16 helpers, 66 shots, 65 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role this season.