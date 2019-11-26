Canucks' J.T. Miller: Provides only offense in loss

Miller scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

The 26-year-old gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period by converting a nifty pass from Bo Horvat, but it was the only puck Vancouver would get past Carter Hart all night. Miller has found the scoresheet in three straight games as he continues his electric start to the season with 24 points through 25 games.