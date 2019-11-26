Canucks' J.T. Miller: Provides only offense in loss
Miller scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
The 26-year-old gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period by converting a nifty pass from Bo Horvat, but it was the only puck Vancouver would get past Carter Hart all night. Miller has found the scoresheet in three straight games as he continues his electric start to the season with 24 points through 25 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.