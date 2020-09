Miller registered two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Miller fed Brock Boeser for the game-tying goal in the second period. That duo linked up for another shot in the third period, which was tipped home by Elias Pettersson for the game-winner. Miller has six assists in five games against the Golden Knights. He's up to five goals, 11 helpers, 35 hits and a plus-2 rating through 15 contests.