Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pushes point streak to seven games

Miller recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Miller is riding a seven-game point streak, with four goals and five helpers in that span. The winger now has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games this season. He's posted 12 power-play points and 72 shots on goal in 2019-20. Miller's line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser is one of the most consistent trios in the league this year -- deploy any of them with confidence.