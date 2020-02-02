Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pushes point streak to six games
Miller notched an assist, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Miller has four goals and five helpers during a six-game point streak. The surging winger is up to 53 points (20 tallies, 33 assists), 128 shots on goal, 88 hits and a plus-11 rating through 53 outings this year. At this point, he's a virtual lock to top his career-high 58 points from 2017-18.
