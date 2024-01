Miller logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Miller hasn't slowed down in January, racking up 16 points over 12 games this month. He set up Pius Suter's third goal of the contest Wednesday, which forced overtime. Miller has 21 goals, 43 assists, 96 shots on net, 103 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 48 appearances. He remains on pace to exceed 100 points for the first time in his career.