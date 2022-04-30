Miller scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Miller opened the scoring late in the first period, but he didn't get another point, leaving him one shy of the century mark. The 29-year-old gave it his all in April with four goals and 14 assists in 13 appearances. For the season, he ends with 32 tallies, 67 helpers, 206 shots on net, 172 hits, 56 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 80 contests. He'll likely be a popular early-round pick in fantasy drafts next fall, and his 15.5 shooting percentage this year isn't out of line with his career mark of 14.3 percent, so regression shouldn't be a huge factor if he slips from this scoring pace.