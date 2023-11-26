Miller notched three assists, including two on the power play, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Miller had the primary assist on all three goals in this contest -- one from Filip Hronek and two more from Brock Boeser. The strong playmaking performance got Miller to the 20-assist mark for the season. He saw a nine-game point streak end in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken, but Miller is firmly among the best in the league this season. The 30-year-old forward has 33 points (15 on the power play), 50 shots on net, 44 hits, 17 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 22 appearances.