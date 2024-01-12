Miller garnered three assists in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Miller has five multi-point games in his last 11 contests while putting up a combined four goals and 11 assists over that stretch, including four power-play helpers. The Canucks currently lead the league in goals per game (3.90) with Miller a huge part of that production. The 30-year-old forward has already racked up 58 points this season and could top the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career after coming up one point short back in 2021-22.