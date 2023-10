Miller scored a shorthanded goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Miller was the engine in the Canucks' three-goal second period. He helped out on tallies by Quinn Hughes and Phil Di Giuseppe before scoring his shortie, all in a span of 3:04. Miller has been boom or bust in 2023-24, recording four multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings. He's at three goals, eight helpers, 16 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-8 rating through seven appearances.