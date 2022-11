Miller scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

One of Miller's helpers also came on the power play. He's posted four goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak, with this being his first multi-point effort in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has 11 goals, 11 helpers, 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 21 contests.