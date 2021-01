Miller scored twice and added a power-play assist, four hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Miller netted his first two goals of the year in a span of 6:13 during the second period before setting up Elias Pettersson's power-play tally. Entering Wednesday, Miller had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games, a rarity for the 27-year-old forward. He's up to eight points, 10 shots on goal, 20 hits and eight PIM through six appearances.