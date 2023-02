Miller recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers for his 500th point in the NHL.

Miller's assist on Vasily Podkolzin's second-period goal was the 500th point of Miller's NHL career, coming in his 688th game. The first 172 of those points came with the Rangers, who drafted Miller 15th overall in 2011. After a short stint in Tampa Bay, Miller's been better than a point-per-game player since joining the Canucks to begin the 2019-20 season, with 263 in 253.