Miller scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Blue Jackets.

Miller's goal was his 20th of the season, his third straight campaign reaching that mark. He has scored 20 or more goals six times in his NHL career. Miller also added a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a minor penalty while winning 11 of his 21 faceoff attempts across 19:06 of ice time. He has five goals and 12 points with a plus-11 rating across eight January games.