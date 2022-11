Miller scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the host Bruins.

Miller accepted a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and broke in on goalie Linus Ullmark, who leads the NHL in wins this season. The 29-year-old center beat Ullmark to briefly tie Sunday's game at 1-1. The power-play marker was Miller's ninth this season. He also added four hits, two shots and two blocks Sunday. In 24 career games against the Bruins, Miller has compiled seven goals among 18 points.