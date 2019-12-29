Play

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Records helper in win

Miller notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Miller found Elias Pettersson for a tally just 19 seconds after Tyler Toffoli had tied the game for the Kings. In 12 appearances in December, Miller has nine points despite a five-game drought in the middle of the month. The 26-year-old winger is up to 36 points (14 goals, 22 helpers) in 39 contests this season. He's added 95 shots on goal, 65 hits and 18 PIM.

