Miller notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.
Miller ended a three-game point drought with the helper of Bo Horvat's second goal of the game. That slump matched Miller's longest of the season -- he also had a three-game drought in October. The forward is up to 13 goals, 18 assists, 92 shots on net, 81 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 37 appearances this season.
