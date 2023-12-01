Miller produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Miller set up Andrei Kuzmenko's tally in the third period, which was all the Canucks could put on the scoreboard. With six assists over his last three games, Miller has eased the concern over his season-worst four-game goal drought. The 30-year-old has played a starring role in a strong offense with 36 points, 56 shots on net, 49 hits, 19 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 24 appearances this season.