Miller netted a goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Miller scored a goal on a pass from Jake Virtanen in the second period. The two forwards swapped roles 4:14 later as Virtanen converted on a Miller pass to tie the game at three. The two-point effort gave Miller 10 points in nine postseason outings, good for third in the NHL behind Sebastian Aho and teammate Elias Pettersson, who have 11.