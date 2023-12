Miller posted a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Miller has kept his offense rolling in December with two goals and five assists over six games. Three of those seven points have come on the power play. The 30-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 28 helpers, 19 power-play points, 70 shots on net, 63 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 30 contests. He continues to be one of the league's top all-around players while centering the Canucks' second line.