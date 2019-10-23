Canucks' J.T. Miller: Remains productive with two assists
Miller had two assists with three shots and two PIM in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Miller has been a terrific fit in his first season with the Canucks, logging four goals and six assists in nine games to go with a plus-6 rating. The 26-year-old enjoyed a 56-point season for the Rangers in 2016-17, the second of two straight 22-goal campaigns, so he has the ability to be a useful fantasy asset. Ride him while he's hot.
