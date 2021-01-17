Miller (COVID-19) will practice with the team Sunday and could play in Monday's game against the Flames, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Miller flew to Calgary on a private jet after being cleared by the team's medical staff to rejoin the team. With Monday's game marking the end of a four-game road trip, it seems unlikely that the Canucks would've flown Miller to Calgary with the intent of scratching him. We may have a better grasp on Miller's status following Monday's morning skate, but there's a decent chance that he's back at full speed.