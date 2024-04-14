Miller notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Miller helped out on Sam Lafferty's opening tally in the first period. The helper stretched Miller's point streak to 10 games (three goals, 10 assists). The 31-year-old center continues to do it all for the Canucks with 36 goals, 66 helpers, 189 shots on net, 215 hits, 61 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-31 rating through 80 appearances this season.