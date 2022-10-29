Miller scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added four PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Miller's status was in doubt after he appeared hurt on a blocked shot in Thursday's game versus the Kraken, but it was only a stinger. The 29-year-old led Canucks forwards with 22:24 of ice time, so he appears no worse for wear. He's on a three-game point streak (three goals, one helper) and now has five tallies and two assists in nine games this year. Miller has added 18 shots, 22 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating from his top-line role.