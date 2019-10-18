Play

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores in second consecutive game

Miller registered one goal on four shots and added two hits during Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Miller eclipsed the 20-minute mark in playing time for the first time this season, a development that's presumably related to his impressive form of late -- he's notched seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last four outings. He'll remain one of Vancouver's top offensive threats Saturday against New Jersey.

More News
Our Latest Stories