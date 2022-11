Miller scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Miller tallied in the second period to put the Canucks up 3-1. The goal extended the 29-year-old's point streak to five contests, during which he has four goals and three assists. He's up to 10 points, 22 shots, 25 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests. It's a slow start compared to the 99-point pace he produced last year, but he's still productive enough in multiple areas to help fantasy managers.